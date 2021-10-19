Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Marcus Rashford: Manchester United going ‘back to basics’ after Leicester loss

By Press Association
October 19 2021, 4.12pm
Marcus Rashford returned to action from the bench against Leicester (Mike Egerton/PA)
Marcus Rashford returned to action from the bench against Leicester (Mike Egerton/PA)

Marcus Rashford underlined the importance of going “back to basics” after Manchester United players discussed the embarrassing loss at Leicester.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side looked set to escape from the King Power Stadium with a fortuitous point after the forward came off the bench to score on his first appearance since summer shoulder surgery.

But Jamie Vardy and Patson Daka goals in quick succession sealed the Foxes a 4-2 victory that heaped pressure on United at a key period of the campaign.

“I think at a club like Manchester United, as soon as you lose a game this is what happens,” Rashford said.

“I think for us as players, we have to go back to basics, look at ourselves and see what we can do better.

“We’ve had the conversation as a team as we would do whether we win a game or lose a game.

“We know the next game is another opportunity to improve and that’s always the aim.”

United take on Atalanta in the Champions League on Wednesday looking to get back to winning ways ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash with big rivals Liverpool.

“It’s not only after defeats. After some games when we win when we know we’ve not played well, it’s as important, if not more important, to have those conversations because you want to nip it in the bud as soon as possible,” Rashford said of the players’ post-match debrief.

“Especially in the Premier League you have to defend well and I don’t talk about just the back four. As a team you have to defend as one and against Leicester we were just too open. It’s as simple as that.

“They’re a good footballing team as there are a lot of them out there and it was too easy for them to play through us and we’re going to do our best not to let that happen again.

“The game (on Wednesday) is the first opportunity to show that’s what we’re focused on.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier