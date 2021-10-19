Emma Raducanu announced as a new ambassador for high-end fashion house Dior

An error occurred. Please try again.

Emma Raducanu has been announced as a new ambassador for high-end fashion house Dior.

It is the latest demonstration of the 18-year-old’s rapid elevation to A-list celebrity following her US Open triumph last month.

Raducanu, who is also the face of jewellery brand Tiffany and Co, will represent Maria Grazia Chiuri’s womenswear collections and Dior’s skincare and make-up ranges.

very excited to join this iconic house, thank you @Dior ❣️🤍 https://t.co/zOh0P5ulBG — Emma Raducanu (@EmmaRaducanu) October 19, 2021

She wore a Dior dress to the premiere of the new James Bond film No Time To Die last month, and the teenager told vogue.co.uk: “Maria Grazia’s work empowers women to feel confident in the iconic Dior cut, which I feel is very unique.

“The sincerity of her approach and the way she turns shows into collective and meaningful events unquestionably influenced me in my choice.”

Raducanu pulled out of this week’s Kremlin Cup in Moscow after losing her first match since the US Open in Indian Wells earlier this month.

She is due to return to action next week at the Transylvania Open in her father’s home country of Romania, and potentially with a new coach in tow. Raducanu is reportedly trialling Johanna Konta’s former mentor Esteban Carril.