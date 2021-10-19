Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Emma Raducanu announced as a new ambassador for high-end fashion house Dior

By Press Association
October 19 2021, 4.32pm
Emma Raducanu wore a Dior dress at the premiere of No Time To Die (Ian West/PA)
Emma Raducanu has been announced as a new ambassador for high-end fashion house Dior.

It is the latest demonstration of the 18-year-old’s rapid elevation to A-list celebrity following her US Open triumph last month.

Raducanu, who is also the face of jewellery brand Tiffany and Co, will represent Maria Grazia Chiuri’s womenswear collections and Dior’s skincare and make-up ranges.

She wore a Dior dress to the premiere of the new James Bond film No Time To Die last month, and the teenager told vogue.co.uk: “Maria Grazia’s work empowers women to feel confident in the iconic Dior cut, which I feel is very unique.

“The sincerity of her approach and the way she turns shows into collective and meaningful events unquestionably influenced me in my choice.”

Raducanu pulled out of this week’s Kremlin Cup in Moscow after losing her first match since the US Open in Indian Wells earlier this month.

She is due to return to action next week at the Transylvania Open in her father’s home country of Romania, and potentially with a new coach in tow. Raducanu is reportedly trialling Johanna Konta’s former mentor Esteban Carril.

