Tom Huddlestone faces late fitness test as Hull host Peterborough

Hull will check on the fitness of Tom Huddlestone ahead of their home game against Peterborough.

The experienced midfielder has been out for just over a month and it was expected that he would return for the trip to Huddersfield at the weekend.

However, Tigers boss Grant McCann, who is preparing to face his former club on Wednesday night, opted to leave Huddlestone to take part in another training session, along with Matt Smith, Randell Williams and Ryan Longman.

Josh Emmanuel was a surprise omission from the side that lost at Huddersfield, after impressing in the win against Middlesbrough, and he could be recalled in defence.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson expects to have an unchanged squad to choose from.

Jack Marriott, Ricky-Jade Jones and Joel Randall remain out injured, while Jonson Clarke-Harris will serve the third game of his four-match ban.

Ferguson could make a switch up front with Tom Eaves and Josh Magennis eyeing the central forward spot.

Centre-back Frankie Kent, midfielders Harrison Burrows and Conor Coventry, and wide player Joe Ward are back in contention for a start after missing out at the weekend.