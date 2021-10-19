Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
England to take the knee alongside West Indies in T20 World Cup opener

By Press Association
October 19 2021, 5.03pm
Eoin Morgan’s England knelt before each of their three matches against Ireland in summer last year (Mike Hewitt/PA)
Eoin Morgan has revealed England will take the knee alongside the West Indies before both sides get their T20 World Cup campaign under way on Saturday.

The teams conducted the anti-racism gesture ahead of each of the three Tests they played in England in summer last year, with Morgan’s limited-overs performers doing likewise during a one-day international series against Ireland.

The practice was then quietly abandoned by England’s men’s team, leading to criticism from Windies great Michael Holding, but Morgan has confirmed they will kneel with the Caribbean side in Dubai before this weekend’s fixture.

England took the knee alongside the West Indies last year (Michael Steele/NMC Pool/PA)
“We have heard from the West Indies that they will be taking a knee and we will be joining them for the first game,” Morgan said on Tuesday.

England have in recent months started staging a ‘Moment of Unity’ against all forms of discrimination before each match.

And Morgan indicated England are in discussions with the International Cricket Council about continuing that throughout the global tournament.

“Games going on from there, we’ve been speaking to the ICC about the potential moment of unity before the game that we’ve been doing as part of our own piece at home,” Morgan added.

“It hasn’t been cleared up whether that’s a possibility yet.”

