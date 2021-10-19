Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ricardo Pereira admits Leicester’s clash with Spartak Moscow is must-win

By Press Association
October 19 2021, 6.12pm
Leicester’s Ricardo Pereira knows the importance of the trip to Moscow (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ricardo Pereira admits Leicester must win their Europa League trip to Spartak Moscow.

The Foxes are joint bottom of Group C with one point from their opening two games.

They lost 1-0 at Legia Warsaw last month to trail the leaders by five points and are two points adrift of Spartak, leaving Pereira to concede Leicester need a victory on Wednesday.

The right-back said: “Of course, especially having two games with just a draw. It’s important not to wait for the last games. We have to take, normally, 10 points to get to the other phase. We have to start tomorrow. We cannot wait any more.

“Of course, it’s not our first season, a lot of players played in this competition for the first time last year but we are more mature this season. We want to do better and to do that we have to win games. I hope it starts tomorrow.

“In football, in life, we have to always want more. We have to do our best every day, to achieve more and more. We cannot be satisfied with what we did in the past and be OK with that. We have to be ambitious.”

Spartak Moscow are unbeaten in their last four in all competitions – including a 3-2 Europa League win at Napoli – and sit sixth in the Russian Premier League, five points behind leaders Zenit.

Ayoze Perez has not travelled due to illness and Jonny Evans will be assessed after coming off in Saturday’s 4-2 win over Manchester United with cramp having battled a long-standing foot injury.

Boss Brendan Rodgers said: “If we can win the game it puts us in a great position with two home games remaining. If you get to 10 points you will not be too far away from the top of the group.

“One team (Legia) already has six and the other teams have a bit of work to do.

“Momentum is very important and winning after winning is also important. We got back to our level at the weekend and we are looking to bring that similar performance in to tomorrow.

“If we want to continue and go far in the competition this is a game which is going to be really important, especially with two more games to come at home.”

