James Rowberry returns to Newport to take over as manager

By Press Association
October 19 2021, 6.34pm
James Rowberry had been working in Cardiff’s first-team set-up (Mike Egerton/PA)
Newport have confirmed the appointment of Cardiff first-team coach James Rowberry as the club’s new manager.

Earlier this month, the Exiles parted company with Michael Flynn following a poor opening to the new Sky Bet League Two campaign.

Interim manager Wayne Hatswell is set to take charge of Tuesday’s home game against Carlisle, with Rowberry, who had previously worked in Newport’s academy, set to take over for Saturday’s trip to Bristol Rovers.

A statement on the club website read: “Further to our recent recruitment communication, the club are delighted to announce the appointment of James Rowberry as our new manager.

“The appointment comes after an extensive search to find the right person to take Newport County AFC forward.”

Cardiff said on the club’s official Twitter feed: “James leaves with our very best wishes. We’d like to thank him for all of his hard work during his time with the #Bluebirds.”

