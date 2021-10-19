Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ange Postecoglou hungry for a repeat after Celtic break their Europa League duck

By Press Association
October 19 2021, 7.02pm Updated: October 19 2021, 7.12pm
Ange Postecoglou was happy with a crucial Celtic win (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Ange Postecoglou watched Celtic breathe life into their Europa League campaign with a commanding 2-0 win over Ferencvaros and backed his side to replicate it in Hungary next month.

After a 4-3 defeat to Real Betis in Spain and 4-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen at Parkhead, there was some pressure on the Hoops going into their third Group G fixture but Kyogo Furuhashi alleviated that in the 57th minute with a superb goal.

Ferencvaros keeper Denes Dibusz saved a penalty from Hoops captain Callum McGregor moments later but David Turnbull’s scrappy second from close range in the 81st minute sealed the first three points to rekindle European ambitions.

Celtic travel for the return game against Ferencvaros on November 4 and after watching a well-deserved win, boss Postecoglou is confident.

He said: “There is no reason why we can’t (repeat it).

“We went to Betis and took the game to them. It is still a game that doesn’t sit well with me because I thought we should have got something out of that game.

“I know we lost but were certainly very good and we had some other opportunities and made a couple of mistakes defensively cost us.

“That gave us belief that we can match it against the best even away from home and tonight we felt that.

“It is not going to be an easy game but what tonight does is gives us an opportunity to keep our hopes alive which we had to do, we had to win tonight.

“We weren’t shying away from the fact that that it was imperative that we got three points – and we did that.

“It was well deserved. We controlled the game really well right from the start.”

After the unusual 3.30pm kick-off due to Champions League matches taking place at night and Rangers playing at home on Thursday, amid plans for the upcoming climate change conference in Glasgow, Postecoglou noted with some humour that there was, remarkably, still just over 50,000 inside the stadium.

He said: “We have a lot of improvement to do in a lot of areas but the basic underlying thing we want to be relentless in our football and in our approach.

“Even before I came here I thought that was what this football club was about, that’s what the supporters want to see.

“I apologise to all the employers who had little productivity today because they were missing people and schools that may have been empty but they come here, they create an energy and we have to match that with our football and when you have that and it has happened here in the past for sure, you become a real formidable force.

Ferencvaros are bottom of the group and without a point after three matches but Austrian coach Peter Stoger had no complaints about the result.

He said: “The better team won. The first half was OK, the Celtic fans were not so happy with their performance but we were not able to keep that level up.

“It was too easy for Celtic to score the first goal. In the three matches there have been some close moments but we have to accept a bit of quality is missing. But it is possible to win against Celtic in two weeks.”

