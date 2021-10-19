Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Oxford see off Shrewsbury in the absence of Karl Robinson

By Press Association
October 19 2021, 9.46pm
Oxford overcame the absence of boss Karl Robinson to beat Shrewsbury (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Oxford overcame the absence of boss Karl Robinson to beat Shrewsbury (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Long-range shots from Mark Sykes and Cameron Brannagan brought Oxford a 2-0 victory in the absence of boss Karl Robinson, continuing Shrewsbury’s miserable away run in Sky Bet League One.

Steve Cotterill’s men had managed just one point on their travels this season, and although they had the better of a dull first half, they were undone straight after the restart.

Sykes netted a minute into the second half with an angled 25-yard drive that beat everybody, including goalkeeper Marko Marosi, as it arrowed into the bottom corner.

Brannagan also struck from outside the area, with a low 25-yard shot in the 87th minute.

Oxford head coach Robinson watched the game at home while awaiting the results of a test for Covid-19, after feeling unwell.

The visitors made the better start, with Tom Bloxham side-footing Dan Udoh’s cross wide of the far post.

At the other end Aaron Pierre’s block denied home striker Matty Taylor.

In the second half Brannagan squandered two good chances to increase Oxford’s lead before making it third time lucky and converting late on.

