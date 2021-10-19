Kyle Joseph brace lifts Cheltenham to victory over Morecambe

An error occurred. Please try again.

A quick second-half brace from Swansea loanee Kyle Joseph secured a convincing 3-1 home victory for Cheltenham over Morecambe.

It was the first ever League One meeting between the newly-promoted clubs and Cheltenham opened the scoring in the 26th minute through Liam Sercombe.

The fit-again midfielder finished well into the bottom-left corner for his first of the season after Mattie Pollock nodded the ball down for him from Sean Long’s throw-in.

Morecambe levelled seven minutes before half-time from an indirect free-kick after Scott Flinders handled a back-pass from Chris Hussey.

Burnley loan prospect Adam Phillips slammed into the bottom corner after Greg Leigh touched the set-piece to him 18 yards from goal.

Leigh headed against the left post just before the break and Cheltenham were close to regaining the lead when Kyle Vassell’s header was parried by Jokull Andresson.

But Joseph struck in the 65th minute, firing in Matty Blair’s cross from the right.

And less than three minutes later the 20-year-old forward netted his second, curling one in off the inside of the left post to put the game beyond Morecambe’s reach and make it two home wins in four days for the Robins.