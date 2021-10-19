Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kyle Joseph brace lifts Cheltenham to victory over Morecambe

By Press Association
October 19 2021, 9.50pm
Kyle Joseph starred for Cheltenham (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A quick second-half brace from Swansea loanee Kyle Joseph secured a convincing 3-1 home victory for Cheltenham over Morecambe.

It was the first ever League One meeting between the newly-promoted clubs and Cheltenham opened the scoring in the 26th minute through Liam Sercombe.

The fit-again midfielder finished well into the bottom-left corner for his first of the season after Mattie Pollock nodded the ball down for him from Sean Long’s throw-in.

Morecambe levelled seven minutes before half-time from an indirect free-kick after Scott Flinders handled a back-pass from Chris Hussey.

Burnley loan prospect Adam Phillips slammed into the bottom corner after Greg Leigh touched the set-piece to him 18 yards from goal.

Leigh headed against the left post just before the break and Cheltenham were close to regaining the lead when Kyle Vassell’s header was parried by Jokull Andresson.

But Joseph struck in the 65th minute, firing in Matty Blair’s cross from the right.

And less than three minutes later the 20-year-old forward netted his second, curling one in off the inside of the left post to put the game beyond Morecambe’s reach and make it two home wins in four days for the Robins.

