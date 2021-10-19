Harry Pell at the double to set up Accrington’s win at Charlton

An error occurred. Please try again.

Accrington midfielder Harry Pell scored twice as his side won a thrilling Sky Bet League One encounter with Charlton 3-2 at The Valley.

A cagey opening period came to life in the 10th minute when Pell curled a free-kick into the top corner from 25 yards.

Charlton got themselves back on level terms after 31 minutes, David Morgan putting the ball into his own goal after the visitors failed to adequately clear Alex Gilbey’s cross.

John Coleman’s side nearly regained their advantage just three minutes later through another Pell free-kick – but this time it struck the crossbar.

Accrington did then restore their lead in the 57th minute, Pell finding himself unmarked at the back post to tap home.

Ethan Hamilton appeared to have made the points safe for the visitors when he scored his team’s third goal in the 66th minute with a shot from the edge of the box.

But, with the game seemingly out of reach, Jayden Stockley finished smartly to give the hosts a lifeline in the 78th minute.

Charlton pushed for a late equaliser and went close through Josh Davison and Conor Washington – but Accrington held on.