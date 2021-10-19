Conor Chaplin scores against his old club as Ipswich thrash Portsmouth

An error occurred. Please try again.

Ipswich striker Conor Chaplin scored against his former club as Paul Cook celebrated his return to Portsmouth with a comprehensive 4-0 win.

Ipswich’s top scorer Macauley Bonne, Sone Aluko and Wes Burns were also on target on a night when Portsmouth conceded four goals for the second game in a row.

Ipswich were gifted the lead four minutes before half time when goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu was caught dwelling on a Sean Raggett back pass, allowing Bonne to nip in and finish.

Pompey academy graduate Chaplin doubled that advantage nine minutes into the second half with a neat finish from Janoi Donacien’s cross.

It was 3-0 four minutes later when Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Bazunu allowed Aluku’s tame shot to squirm under his body and into the net.

Burns completed the rout 15 minutes from time by sweeping home another Donacien cross from the right.

It was just Ipswich’s second away league win this season and it took them above Portsmouth in the table.