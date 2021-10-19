Plymouth maintain League One top spot with win over Bolton

An error occurred. Please try again.

Ryan Lowe’s Plymouth maintained top spot with a 3-0 home win over Bolton to make it three League One wins on the spin and 13 unbeaten.

Brendan Galloway got Argyle off to a flying start with a cheeky backheel goal at the far post from Conor Grant’s corner – helped on by Dan Scarr – in the sixth minute.

Grant took centre stage in the 15th minute with a superb finish from outside the box, sending a grasscutter skimming off the wet surface and into the bottom corner past diving keeper Joel Dixon.

Ryan Broom sealed victory in stoppage time, firing home after substitute Danny Mayor and Ryan Hardie’s efforts had held up on the soaked pitch.

Panutche Camara, Broom and top scorer Hardie all had first-half efforts blocked or saved as the hosts poured forward in the teeming rain.

Camara came even closer to increasing Argyle’s lead in the 64th minute but his measured close-range effort bounced back off a post with Dixon beaten.

Former Argyle midfielder and Bolton second-half sub Antoni Sarcevic came closest to reducing the arrears cutting in from the left but his shot on the run flew just wide.