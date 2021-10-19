Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aaron Pressley spot on as Wimbledon make Lincoln pay penalty

By Press Association
October 19 2021, 9.58pm Updated: October 20 2021, 11.06am
AFC Wimbledon manager Mark Robinson saw his side claim victory at Lincoln (Tess Derry/PA)
Aaron Pressley left Lincoln all shook up as his early first-half penalty handed AFC Wimbledon a 1-0 win in a feisty Sky Bet League One clash at the LNER Arena.

The teenage Scot’s fifth-minute goal also brought an end to three straight away defeats as the Wombles followed up Saturday’s dramatic draw against Sheffield Wednesday with a deserved success in front of a vocal away support of 369 travelling fans.

Wimbledon started the game really brightly, keeping Lincoln pinned in their own half and within five minutes they were ahead.

Conor McGrandles was harshly adjudged to have brought down Luke McCormick on the byline and from the resultant penalty, Pressley slammed a low shot into the bottom corner just past the despairing hand of Imps keeper Josh Griffiths.

Ted Bishop struck Lincoln’s first chance just wide, stretching to latch onto Lasse Sorensen’s terrific cross, before firing narrowly over.

Lewis Fiorini brought out a diving save from Wombles keeper Nik Tzanev and play immediately switched to the other end where Jack Rudoni broke free on goal but his low effort drifted just wide.

Wimbledon seemed content to just hang on to their slender lead and Chris Maguire chanced his arm without success as the Imps were reduced to pot shots from outside the box but never seriously troubled Tzanev again.

