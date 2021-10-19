Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Luton hit back twice to secure draw at Derby

By Press Association
October 19 2021, 10.00pm
Jason Knight struck to give Derby the lead at 2-1 (Nick Potts/PA)
Jason Knight struck to give Derby the lead at 2-1 (Nick Potts/PA)

Derby stretched their unbeaten run to four games but Luton twice fought back to earn a 2-2 draw on a rainy night at Pride Park.

Tom Lawrence fired Derby ahead before Fred Onyedinma equalised, only for Jason Knight to drive a shot under Simon Sluga to restore the home side’s lead.

But Luton had the final word when Elijah Adebayo beat Ryan Allsop to a cross to head home seven minutes from the end.

Derby had kept three consecutive clean sheets but they were opened up in the seventh minute when Adebayo got in on the left only for his low cross to be cleared.

Max Bird hit a low shot from 20 yards that zipped just wide before a mistake by Sonny Bradley led to Derby taking the lead in the 20th minute.

The Luton skipper lost the ball just outside the area to Knight who set up Lawrence to find the bottom right corner from 15 yards.

Luton responded but wasted two promising openings much to the frustration of manager Nathan Jones who reacted by making a double substitution on the half-hour.

But it was Derby who went close in the final minute of the first half when a corner bounced up for Kamil Jozwiak whose snap shot went straight at Sluga.

Luton forced a corner in stoppage time but it came to nothing and Derby ended the half without being seriously tested at the back.

That changed three minutes into the second half when a long throw from Harry Cornick was flicked on at the near post and Onyedinma dived to bundle the ball past Ryan Allsop.

Derby responded through Ravel Morrison who surged forward to play in Knight but he shot over under pressure from Sluga.

Luton replied with a swift counter in the 57th minute and Cornick’s low cross reached Adebayo but his shot was deflected into the gloves of Allsop.

Sluga was beaten for a second time in the 60th minute when Lawrence played in Knight who turned to drive the ball through the Croatian goalkeeper and inside the far post.

Knight struck the ball firmly but Sluga should have done better and he was relieved when a Lawrence drive from distance flashed narrowly wide.

It was Allsop’s turn to be questioned in the 83rd minute when he came for a cross but didn’t get there and Adebayo headed into the empty net.

Allsop was beaten again three minutes later when Onyedinma lobbed him from a tight angle but the ball came back off the bar to leave both teams reflecting on what might have been.

