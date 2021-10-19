Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Jake Cooper’s late goal gives Millwall victory at 10-man Sheffield United

By Press Association
October 19 2021, 10.00pm
Jake Cooper was Millwall’s matchwinner (PA)
Jake Cooper was Millwall’s matchwinner (PA)

Jake Cooper’s added-time goal gave Millwall a 2-1 win at Sheffield United in the Sky Bet Championship.

Jed Wallace had put the visitors ahead early on at Bramall Lane, before Billy Sharp equalised from the penalty spot at the end of the first half.

The home side played for more than half an hour with only 10 men after Morgan Gibbs-White was dismissed following a second bookable offence.

George Evans put an early effort wide for Millwall, following a Scott Malone corner.

Wallace struck in the 11th minute, when what appeared to be a cross from wide on the right resulted in the ball going over the head of Blades goalkeeper Robin Olsen and into the net.

As the hosts looked to respond, John Fleck put a long-range shot wide of the target.

David McGoldrick was then presented with a great opportunity to equalise shortly before the half-hour mark. Gibbs-White played a superb defence-splitting pass which put McGoldrick through one-on-one with Bartosz Bialkowski – but the keeper got a hand to his shot to turn the ball wide.

United boss Slavisa Jokanovic made a change towards the end of the first half with Iliman Ndiaye taking over from Conor Hourihane.

Sharp equalised from the penalty spot just before the break after Fleck was brought down inside the area by Malone.

Gibbs-White put a shot on the turn wide soon after the restart, before McGoldrick put the ball over the bar from point-blank range after meeting Enda Stevens’ ball across the face of goal.

The home side had Gibbs-White sent-off in the 54th minute when he received a second booking for an apparent dive after going down inside the penalty area.

There was an enforced change for the hosts two minutes later when Jayden Bogle limped off, replaced by Chris Basham.

Tom Bradshaw threatened for the visitors, shooting on target but straight at Olsen.

Cooper had another chance for the visitors, heading wide from a corner, before Bialkowski came to his side’s rescue with a good save to keep out Ndiaye’s firm shot from inside the area, turning the ball over the bar.

Millwall had a chance on the break when Wallace found Benik Afobe, who dragged his shot wide from the left-hand side of the area.

There was another chance for the visitors when Olsen parried Wallace’s effort and Mason Bennett, following up, was unable to turn the rebound on target.

However, Cooper won it for the visitors in time added on with a superb effort from around 25 yards which beat Olsen – diving to his left.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier