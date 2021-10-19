Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Late Noah Chilvers goal earns Colchester a draw in a game of three dismissals

By Press Association
October 19 2021, 10.04pm
Noah Chilvers earned Colchester a draw (Joe Giddens/PA)
A late equaliser from substitute Noah Chilvers rescued Colchester a 1-1 draw against Bristol Rovers, who finished the Sky Bet League Two contest with nine men.

Chilvers’ fine 88th-minute strike from the edge of the area earned the Essex side a draw, after Charlie Daniels’ set-piece had only been partially cleared.

Colchester striker Freddie Sears was denied by goalkeeper James Belshaw early on.

In first-half stoppage-time, Shamal George pushed Brett Pitman’s effort onto the inside of a post, with the Colchester goalkeeper gathering the ball after it had rolled along the goal-line.

Joey Barton’s visitors took a 58th-minute lead through Pitman, whose flicked header at the near post from Antony Evans’ corner flew past George and in.

The visitors nearly doubled their lead four minutes later when Alfie Kilgour wastefully blasted over.

Rovers’ Cian Harries was shown a second yellow card for time-wasting in the 87th minute.

And after Chilvers netted, Rovers substitute Trevor Clarke and Colchester right-back Junior Tchamadeu were both dismissed for violent conduct, as the spoils were shared.

