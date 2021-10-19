Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Wigan come undone against MK Dons thanks to Tendayi Darikwa own goal

By Press Association
October 19 2021, 10.10pm
Tendayi Darikwa’s own goal secured victory for MK Dons (PA)
Tendayi Darikwa’s own goal secured victory for MK Dons (PA)

Wigan suffered a setback in their Sky Bet League One promotion bid as MK Dons ran out deserved 2-1 winners at the DW Stadium.

The home side had even taken a 20th-minute lead, with Charlie Wyke slotting home Will Keane’s right-wing cross.

But the Dons had also started well and levelled on the half-hour mark, when Daniel Harvie crossed for Peter Kioso to head past Ben Amos.

Before Wigan could respond, the visitors added a second goal seven minutes later, with a cross from the left going in off first Jack Whatmough and then his Wigan team-mate Tendayi Darikwa.

Wigan tried to rally but, if anything, the Dons could have added further goals in the second half.

A fine free-kick from Scott Twine somehow flew all the way out for a goal kick, before Wigan were indebted to forward Callum Lang for a desperate last-gasp interception with Mo Eisa waiting to pounce.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier