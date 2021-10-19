Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Tom O’Connor’s goal direct from corner gives Burton victory

By Press Association
October 19 2021, 10.12pm
Tom O’Connor (PA)
Tom O’Connor (PA)

Tom O’Connor earned Burton all three points in a 1-0 Sky Bet League One victory over Fleetwood at Highbury.

O’Connor scored his fourth goal of the season and his third in the last two games in the 36th minute direct from a corner when his inswinger evaded everyone and ended up in the roof of the home net.

The goal came at a time when Burton were dominant with the wind at their backs and Fleetwood goalkeeper Alex Cairns was forced into a string of fine saves as he almost single handedly kept Burton at bay.

His best came when he tipped a Lucas Akins shot onto the crossbar after two excellent blocks from Daniel Jebbison.

The home side started the second half much better and caused the Burton defence some problems but the closest they came to a goal was when Callum Camps’ superb volley with the outside of his right was deflected just wide.

Dan Batty and Callum Johnson both forced Ben Garrett into comfortable saves as Fleetwood pressed to the end but could not get through the Burton defence.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier