Matt Jay, Nigel Atangana and Sam Nombe score as Exeter beat 10-man Crawley

Second-half goals from Matt Jay, Nigel Atangana and Sam Nombe gave Exeter a 3-1 victory at 10-man Crawley.

The hosts, who had led through Kwesi Appiah’s header, had striker Ashley Nadesan dismissed for two bookable offences before half-time as they went down to back-to-back defeats.

Exeter boss Matt Taylor made four changes and the recalled Jake Caprice tested veteran keeper Glenn Morris early on after a penetrating run.

Captain Jay had a shot blocked for City before Morris held a close-range header by Archie Collins.

City keeper Cameron Dawson was caught out of position as Crawley broke the deadlock in the 31st minute.

Striker Appiah headed his fourth goal of the season at the far post after Nadesan, released by Tom Nichols, got the better of Dawson towards the corner flag.

Crawley were reduced to 10 men just before the break when Nadesan, booked earlier for a foul, was shown a second yellow card.

Appiah put a good chance wide for Crawley before Exeter scored twice inside two minutes.

Jay thundered his seventh goal of the season from the edge of the box in the 54th minute before Atangana forced the ball in from close range to give the Grecians the lead.

Striker Nombe sealed City’s victory in the last minute by firing his sixth goal in six games from close range in front of 357 travelling fans.