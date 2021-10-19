Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Salford held to a goalless draw by Rochdale at the Peninsula Stadium

By Press Association
October 19 2021, 10.34pm
Salford’s Conor McAleny had chances to score in the goalless draw with Rochdale (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Salford’s Conor McAleny had chances to score in the goalless draw with Rochdale (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Salford City and Rochdale shared the spoils as their first ever league derby ended 0-0.

The Ammies, looking for a second successive home win in the space of four days, started promisingly with a Conor McAleny effort narrowly wide of the target early on.

Brandon Thomas-Asante then produced the first shot on target when his powerful low strike forced a smart save from Dale stopper Joel Colman.

Salford should have taken advantage of their first half dominance shortly before the interval, but both Matty Willock and McAleny failed to convert.

A reinvigorated Rochdale sparked to life after the restart with George Broadbent spurning a glorious chance for an opener, while Conor Ripley was twice drawn into action.

Inspired by the influential Ash Hunter, the home side returned into the ascendency with Thomas-Asante again testing Coleman and Tom Elliott heading narrowly over the target.

Former Ammie Jake Beesley had an opportunity to snatch a late winner but ultimately neither side could break the deadlock.

