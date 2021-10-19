Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Alex Revell wants his players to reflect after another away defeat

By Press Association
October 19 2021, 10.44pm
Stevenage manager Alex Revell wants his team to reflect on the loss at Northampton (PA)
Stevenage manager Alex Revell wants his team to reflect on the loss at Northampton (PA)

Stevenage boss Alex Revell wants his players to ‘go away and think about things’ after they were beaten 3-0 for the second game in a row.

After losing heavily at struggling Oldham on Saturday, Stevenage were swept aside by Northampton at a sodden Sixfields and now sit just two points above the Sky Bet League Two relegation zone.

Kion Etete and Sam Hoskins struck in the first half for the Cobblers, before Fraser Horsfall headed in a third shortly after the hour-mark.

Revell said: “We wanted a reaction from the players after Saturday and we wanted to make it difficult for Northampton and be more aggressive.

“For half an hour, the game was exactly how we wanted it to go, but then two mistakes cost you two goals.

“It’s very difficult because you plan and things are going to that plan but then all of a sudden, one ball goes over the top and we don’t defend it anywhere near well enough.

“A player slips for the second goal and that’s 2-0 and we’re in the same predicament as we were in on Saturday.

“Ultimately, if you make mistakes, you’ll be punished and at the moment when we make a mistake, we’re being punished – and that’s something that has to stop.

“You’re the manager and you take it, but players have to be accountable when they step over the white line because mistakes are costing us.

“The players need to go away and think about things and reflect on it, as we do as staff as well.”

Northampton now have back-to-back home wins and move into the top six as a result.

“It’s been a good few days,” said boss Jon Brady.

“It was a bit like Sunday League football with how both teams started in the first 15 minutes, the conditions were horrendous, but we had to get the ball down and pass and play.

“We needed to get the forward players on the ball and you’ve got to be brave in those conditions. We showed that after about 15 or 20 minutes and we got our just rewards with the goals.

“We’ve also only faced two shots against us in the last two games and I think that’s important for the defence because we looked at ourselves after the games against Hartlepool and Sutton.

“We gave away some poor goals in those games, as we’ve spoken a lot about, but now we have bounced back and that’s what it’s all about.

“To get back-to-back home wins is really positive and now we find ourselves moving up the table.

“It’s still so tight and you can fly up the table if you win two and you can drop a few places if you lose a couple.”

