Rotherham boss Paul Warne reflective after goalless stalemate with Wycombe

Rotherham manager Paul Warne felt both sides “cancelled one another out” in Tuesday night’s goalless League One draw against Wycombe.

There were few chances created with Wycombe seemingly happy to take a point back home.

Rotherham manager Warne felt the stalemate was fair, saying: “It wasn’t one for the purists, I don’t think.

“I think we just cancelled one another out. It’s difficult to play against and that is why they pick up so many points. They have a real togetherness.

“They are a really good away side and they make it hard. First half, there wasn’t really much in the game.

“I just asked them for a little bit more composure at half-time.

“There was just a lot of stoppages in the game. It felt like the ball was only in play for about 15 minutes.

“It is a point – I would have liked three.

“I felt we were the better team but not enough to created a real gilt-edged chance.

“There was just loads of delays and it kills the tempo. We just did not have enough guile in the final third.”

Wycombe’s best openings fell to Ryan Tafazolli, who headed the ball wide early on, and Joe Jacobson, who forced a wonderful save from Millers’ stand-in goalkeeper Josh Vickers from his free-kick.

Rotherham huffed and puffed in the second half but a breakthrough evaded them.

Will Grigg had an effort deflected wide and substitute Freddie Ladapo had two sniffs without troubling Wycombe goalkeeper David Stockdale.

“This is two teams with very similar styles who like to get the ball forward and have big men all over the park,” said Wycombe manager Ainsworth.

“I thought the boys were superb. They aren’t going to be tested as tough as that with the pressure Rotherham put on us second half.

“In the first half we had the better chances. It was a great game and tactically we had to be on it. There were some huge performances.

“I am really excited for the season. It’s a proud one. There won’t be many teams who come here and go away with a draw or a win but we are definitely one of them.

“I am really, really pleased with another clean sheet. It’s a solid base to build from.

“Teams will have moments wherever you are and it’s about standing up to those moments. I think they had a good 20 minutes where they were shelling balls in, we couldn’t get out of our half.

“That is what you have to put up with at Rotherham. If you’re near Rotherham at the end of the season, you will be up and around it because they are a good side.”