Steve Evans felt Gillingham were full value for victory

Gillingham manager Steve Evans felt his team got what they deserved for an improved second-half performance, following their 1-0 victory over Doncaster.

The Gills picked up their first home win in nearly two months, after Stuart O’Keefe deflected in Vadaine Oliver’s header in the closing stages at a blustery Priestfield Stadium.

That lifted them three points clear of the League One relegation zone, but Doncaster remain rock bottom and with only six league goals to their name, after failing to make the most of controlling the first half.

Evans said: “We knew what we had to do at half-time; we had to change it and get more energy into our system.

“I think we did that in the second half, when we were camped in for a long, long time, but we just didn’t get any breaks.

“We had a routine after so many corners – we changed it to outswinging.

“I had to remind them before they took it, but V gets on the end of it and you could see the Doncaster players were standing at the back stick, on the line, waiting for an inswinger.

“I think that was a good tactical decision, implemented brilliantly with a great ball from Lloydy, a great header from Vadaine.

“I think in the second half, I didn’t see them make many chances – I think they’ve had a few crosses, but they didn’t look at any stage that they were going to score.”

Kyle Knoyle sent a wonderful early chance for Doncaster into the side netting, while Robbie McKenzie came closest in the first half for Gillingham with a long-range header that clipped the post.

The Gills took control after half-time and had their reward with 11 minutes left, as Oliver’s header from Danny Lloyd’s corner brushed in off O’Keefe’s back.

Doncaster boss Richie Wellens said: “I’m disappointed with the result, obviously, but I thought the performance was very good.

“I think in the first half, we totally dominated the game.

“We had, easily, the best chance of the first half, with Kyle Knoyle, and we had a couple of good opportunities, but you know that they’re going to have a spell.

“When you play teams like this, it’s all about momentum and for a 10-minute spell we gave them too many cheap corners, too many long throws and they gather a little bit of momentum, and they scored from a set play.

“The performance was really good and we can take a lot of heart from that, but we need more than that now and we need to start picking up points.

“We’re just not having a bit of luck, but I’m a big believer that you create your own luck and we let the game drift away.”