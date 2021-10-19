Rob Edwards satisfied as League Two leaders Forest Green draw at Leyton Orient

Forest Green manager Rob Edwards was satisfied with his team’s 1-1 draw at Leyton Orient that maintained their four-point lead at the top of League Two.

The visitors’ hopes of achieving their sixth away league win of the season were lifted when they took the lead in the second-half through Matty Stevens’ seven league goal of the season.

But their advantage lasted only eight minutes before their run of four successive away clean away sheets was ended when substitute Ruel Sotiriou equalised for the home side.

“I thought both teams really went for it and cancelled each other out at times,” he reflected.

“I listened to Kenny Jackett’s preview before the game and he wanted a reaction and they were really intense with their work, aggressive with their pressing and direct with their play but I thought we stood up to the challenge really well.

“We showed moments of bravery when we hit on the ball and when we do that, we show people we are a good team but on reflection. I thought a draw was a fair result.

“Obviously after going one-nil up there is a tinge of disappointment and conceding in the manner that we did but removing the emotion, I am fairly pleased with all the lads’ effort tonight.

“Even if we had won the game, I always know we can do better and the lads know that as well.

“I’m not going to stand here and say ‘it was a top performance’ but a point at Leyton Orient on a Tuesday night is a good point.”

Orient assistant boss Joe Gallen saw his side record their third-successive home draw as they slipped out of the play-off places.

“I was a bit disappointed with just a point tonight if I am honest,” he said.

“I thought on Saturday versus Walsall we were lucky to get a point but tonight we played much better. We played better football in the middle third and in both halves I thought we were the better side.

“We didn’t have many clear-cut chances but after going a goal down against the league leaders, we showed fight and character to draw level.

“I am disappointed with their goal because it shouldn’t have been a corner.

“Whilst it was a free header, overall we have the best defensive record in the league regarding set-pieces and that was the first time we have conceded from them so we are not happy with that as we set high standards.

“It’s something that we work on and it is something that we need to improve in terms of being successful.”