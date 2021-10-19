Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rob Edwards satisfied as League Two leaders Forest Green draw at Leyton Orient

By Press Association
October 19 2021, 10.58pm
Rob Edwards’ Forest Green claimed a point from Leyton Orient (Steven Paston/PA)
Rob Edwards’ Forest Green claimed a point from Leyton Orient (Steven Paston/PA)

Forest Green manager Rob Edwards was satisfied with his team’s 1-1 draw at Leyton Orient that maintained their four-point lead at the top of League Two.

The visitors’ hopes of achieving their sixth away league win of the season were lifted when they took the lead in the second-half through Matty Stevens’ seven league goal of the season.

But their advantage lasted only eight minutes before their run of four successive away clean away sheets was ended when substitute Ruel Sotiriou equalised for the home side.

“I thought both teams really went for it and cancelled each other out at times,” he reflected.

“I listened to Kenny Jackett’s preview before the game and he wanted a reaction and they were really intense with their work, aggressive with their pressing and direct with their play but I thought we stood up to the challenge really well.

“We showed moments of bravery when we hit on the ball and when we do that, we show people we are a good team but on reflection. I thought a draw was a fair result.

“Obviously after going one-nil up there is a tinge of disappointment and conceding in the manner that we did but removing the emotion, I am fairly pleased with all the lads’ effort tonight.

“Even if we had won the game, I always know we can do better and the lads know that as well.

“I’m not going to stand here and say ‘it was a top performance’ but a point at Leyton Orient on a Tuesday night is a good point.”

Orient assistant boss Joe Gallen saw his side record their third-successive home draw as they slipped out of the play-off places.

“I was a bit disappointed with just a point tonight if I am honest,” he said.

“I thought on Saturday versus Walsall we were lucky to get a point but tonight we played much better. We played better football in the middle third and in both halves I thought we were the better side.

“We didn’t have many clear-cut chances but after going a goal down against the league leaders, we showed fight and character to draw level.

“I am disappointed with their goal because it shouldn’t have been a corner.

“Whilst it was a free header, overall we have the best defensive record in the league regarding set-pieces and that was the first time we have conceded from them so we are not happy with that as we set high standards.

“It’s something that we work on and it is something that we need to improve in terms of being successful.”

