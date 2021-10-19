Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink praises Burton’s fighting spirit

Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was full of praise for his team’s spirit as they picked up three points with a 1-0 win at Highbury.

The all important goal came in the 36th minute as Tom O’Connor made the most of the blustery conditions to swing a right-wing corner straight into the Fleetwood net with home keeper Alex Cairns complaining loudly he was being held in the lead up to the goal.

Hasselbaink said: “The conditions were really difficult but we played them well in the first half and created a lot of chances and if we had been 3-0 up at the break I don’t think anyone would have complained.

“We did need to be more clinical to put the game to bed in the first half but it was good to be ahead at half time.

“The second half was different and we didn’t really have many chances but neither did they. They were more direct and we knew we had to be more solid and we were and the big thing for me was that we kept a clean sheet.”

After O’Connor’s goal, Cairns almost single handedly prevented Burton from extending their lead with a string of fine saves as the Brewers dominated with the wind at their backs.

Cairns twice denied Daniel Jebbison before producing a stunning save to flick Lucas Akins’s shot from the angle onto the crossbar.

Burton dominated the final stages and wasted a great chance of their own when Tom Hamer headed wide from close range at the back post after being found by Cameron Borthwick-Jackson.

The home side started the second half much better however as the wind subsided and caused the Burton defence some problems.

Camps produced a superb volley with the outside of this right foot that was deflected just wide and the ever dangerous Danny Andrew curled a 25 yard free kick narrowly over the bar.

Fleetwood dominated the possession and continued to press right to the death with Callum Johnson testing Garrett with a save from a header but the visitors showed their experience as they saw the game out.

Fleetwood manager Simon Grayson said: “They do what they do, they are aggressive, are a big, strong powerful team and good at set pieces which is where they got their goal from with a good corner.

“We matched them for long periods but rushed into things at times and didn’t play as we can do. We asked a lot of questions in the second half but didn’t really task too many questions of their goalkeeper.

“They managed the game well but we did have a go but didn’t really get it right in the final third and didn’t cause them as many problems as we wanted.”