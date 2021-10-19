Darren Moore hails Sheffield Wednesday “resilience” in draw at Cambridge

An error occurred. Please try again.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore hailed his side’s mental strength as they came from a goal down to draw 1-1 at Cambridge.

Wednesday battled back to level through Fisayo Dele-Bashiru’s 80th-minute effort – his first senior goal – having dominated the second half against a Cambridge side who had led through George Williams’ 20th-minute header.

Moore said: “We showed resilience. It’s a while since we’ve come back from 1-0 down but the appetite was there even when we fell behind, which tells me the mindset is changing.

“We had to stay resolute in the first half and you have to credit Cambridge for that, they put us on the back foot.

“But we felt we should have gone in all-square at half-time with the chances we had and having felt the energy in the dressing room I knew we’d get back into it.”

Moore was particularly pleased with how his side eventually cracked Cambridge’s resolute defensive line.

He added: “They set up with a low block which makes it very difficult but the movement from our front players for the goal was excellent.”

Cambridge had already gone close through Joe Ironside by the time Williams stooped to meet a near-post corner from Jack Iredale in the 20th minute and guided his header past Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Wednesday improved as the half progressed and Lewis Wing passed up a golden chance to equalise when he raced clear but saw his shot smothered by Mitov and Dele-Bashiru hit the outside of the post with a low effort shortly afterwards.

After the break, Sam Smith cleared a Marvin Johnson corner off the line before Dele-Bashiru’s sharp finish squared things up.

The winger raced onto a flicked header from substitute Olamide Shodipo and buried a low shot past Mitov.

Seconds later, the Cambridge stopper made a superb save to keep out Liam Palmer’s header and earn his side a point.

Cambridge manager Mark Bonner was proud of his side’s efforts despite the equaliser.

He said: “It’s obviously disappointing to concede fairly late but I thought we were brilliant. There were a lot of Championship-quality players on the pitch and we were a match for them.

“The goal is frustrating because it’s a really simple phase that we’ve defended well all night and at that point we’d had some sustained pressure and the game was in the balance.

“But it’s hard to keep getting up the pitch and you do get penned in.

“We probably needed the pressure we had in the first half to reward us with a cushion of a second goal but we weren’t able to get it and in the end they turned the screw on us.”