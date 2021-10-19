Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Mark Robinson praises Aaron Pressley after netting Wimbledon winner at Lincoln

By Press Association
October 19 2021, 11.14pm
Mark Robinson praised Aaron Pressley after netting Wimbledon winner at Lincoln (Steven Paston/PA)
Mark Robinson praised Aaron Pressley after netting Wimbledon winner at Lincoln (Steven Paston/PA)

AFC Wimbledon boss Mark Robinson hailed match-winner Aaron Pressley as his fifth-minute penalty secured them a 1-0 Sky Bet League One win over Lincoln at a rain-soaked LNER Arena.

The on-loan teenage Scot rammed home the spot-kick into the bottom corner after Conor McGrandles was harshly adjudged to have brought down Luke McCormick on the byline.

Robinson said: “I am really pleased for him because his performance warranted it.

“I think he’s going to become a really good player, he sticks to his job well and just gets better and better. I am absolutely chuffed for him.”

On the accomplished performance, with the Wombles comfortably holding the Imps at bay, Robinson added: “I thought we pressed them really well and were unlucky not to be two or three up at half-time.

“We had to change our game in the second half with the wind in our faces and it wasn’t pretty.

“The first half was pleasing but in the second we looked like a side who hadn’t won on the road for a while but at the same time they stuck to their jobs well.

“I was pleased with our defensive work – I think there were 10 or 11 occasions when they got to the edge of our penalty area and they ended going all the away back to their centre-backs. It was wonderful for me watching as a coach to see that.”

There was disappointment and irritation in equal measures for Lincoln manager Michael Appleton after seeing his side fail to build on their weekend triumph over Charlton.

He said: “It was frustrating. We didn’t start well the first five minutes or so and there was a very dubious decision by the ref and that’s putting it mildly.

“But even going a goal behind that early you’ve still got plenty of time to get back in the game.

“Up until the final third it was fine but in the final third there was nothing from us. There was nowhere near enough quality, the decision-making was poor and we got punished for it.

“It was like a game of basketball at times, with little control.

“We had good opportunities but we just let ourselves down. We had enough chances to score goals but we didn’t do it. We lacked hunger and desire to score goals.”

Appleton’s mood was not enhanced by another injury to defender Joe Walsh, who had only recently come back into the side following a long lay-off with a quad problem.

He added: “It’s his other quad, a suspected strain, which is not ideal, but we’ll see how he is Thursday morning when we get it scanned.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier