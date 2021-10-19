Mark Robinson praises Aaron Pressley after netting Wimbledon winner at Lincoln

AFC Wimbledon boss Mark Robinson hailed match-winner Aaron Pressley as his fifth-minute penalty secured them a 1-0 Sky Bet League One win over Lincoln at a rain-soaked LNER Arena.

The on-loan teenage Scot rammed home the spot-kick into the bottom corner after Conor McGrandles was harshly adjudged to have brought down Luke McCormick on the byline.

Robinson said: “I am really pleased for him because his performance warranted it.

“I think he’s going to become a really good player, he sticks to his job well and just gets better and better. I am absolutely chuffed for him.”

On the accomplished performance, with the Wombles comfortably holding the Imps at bay, Robinson added: “I thought we pressed them really well and were unlucky not to be two or three up at half-time.

“We had to change our game in the second half with the wind in our faces and it wasn’t pretty.

“The first half was pleasing but in the second we looked like a side who hadn’t won on the road for a while but at the same time they stuck to their jobs well.

“I was pleased with our defensive work – I think there were 10 or 11 occasions when they got to the edge of our penalty area and they ended going all the away back to their centre-backs. It was wonderful for me watching as a coach to see that.”

There was disappointment and irritation in equal measures for Lincoln manager Michael Appleton after seeing his side fail to build on their weekend triumph over Charlton.

He said: “It was frustrating. We didn’t start well the first five minutes or so and there was a very dubious decision by the ref and that’s putting it mildly.

“But even going a goal behind that early you’ve still got plenty of time to get back in the game.

“Up until the final third it was fine but in the final third there was nothing from us. There was nowhere near enough quality, the decision-making was poor and we got punished for it.

“It was like a game of basketball at times, with little control.

“We had good opportunities but we just let ourselves down. We had enough chances to score goals but we didn’t do it. We lacked hunger and desire to score goals.”

Appleton’s mood was not enhanced by another injury to defender Joe Walsh, who had only recently come back into the side following a long lay-off with a quad problem.

He added: “It’s his other quad, a suspected strain, which is not ideal, but we’ll see how he is Thursday morning when we get it scanned.”