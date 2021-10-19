Michael Duff hails two-goal Kyle Joseph’s quality as Cheltenham beat Morecambe

An error occurred. Please try again.

Michael Duff hailed Kyle Joseph’s quality as his brace fired Cheltenham to a 3-1 home win over Morecambe.

The Swansea loan prospect struck twice in three second-half minutes to help secure the Robins’ second win in four days and lift them into the top half of the table.

Liam Sercombe had put them ahead before Adam Phillips’ leveller before half-time for the visitors.

“Kyle’s first was an excellent finish and his second is just individual brilliance,” Duff said.

“I thought we were excellent tonight against a dangerous team.

“They’ve had some really good results and are up there with the top scorers in the division as well as having the top scorer in the division in Cole Stockton.

“I thought it was a pretty dominant display to be honest.

“We played a different shape today and we looked expansive, played through the thirds and created numerous chances.”

It was the first ever League One meeting between the newly-promoted clubs and Cheltenham opened the scoring in the 26th minute through fit-again midfielder Sercombe.

He finished well into the bottom left corner for his first of the season after Mattie Pollock nodded the ball down for him from Sean Long’s throw-in.

Morecambe levelled seven minutes before half-time from an indirect free-kick after Scott Flinders handled a back-pass from Chris Hussey.

Burnley loan prospect Phillips slammed into the bottom left corner after Greg Leigh touched the set-piece to him 18 yards from goal.

Leigh headed against the left post just before the break and Cheltenham were close to regaining the lead when Kyle Vassell’s header was well saved by Jokull Andresson.

But Joseph struck in the 65th minute, firing in Matty Blair’s cross from the right for the second goal of his loan spell.

And less than three minutes later the 20-year-old forward netted again, curling one in off the inside of the left post to put the game beyond Morecambe’s reach.

Shrimps boss Stephen Robinson admitted his team were second best on the night.

“I don’t think we deserved anything out of the game,” he said.

“We were the makers of our own downfall and things aren’t going for us.

“That’s been a three-game run where we haven’t been good enough.

“We’re not maintaining the ball and conceding silly goals, but the boys have held their hands up for the individual mistakes so I’m not going to come out and lambast them.

“They’re an honest group who can turn things around.

“We’re a very, very quiet team and I think that’s hindering us at the moment.

“We’re missing a little bit of steel and know-how, but I believe in the players we’ve got.”