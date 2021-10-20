Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

On this day in 2007: England beaten by South Africa in Rugby World Cup final

By Press Association
October 20 2021, 6.08am
England lost the Rugby World Cup final on this day in 2007 (John Giles/PA)
England lost the Rugby World Cup final on this day in 2007 (John Giles/PA)

Holders England were beaten 15-6 by South Africa in the Rugby World Cup final on this day in 2007.

Head coach Brian Ashton told his players to leave Paris with their “heads held high” after South Africa ended their brave title defence.

England had overturned the odds to reach the final with two gutsy knockout victories, first over Australia and then France.

South Africa lift the trophy
South Africa lift the trophy (John Giles/PA)

But they could not manage it a third time as South Africa edged a ferocious battle to become world champions for a second time.

Ashton said: “I am bitterly, bitterly disappointed we didn’t win the game. Despite what everyone else thought outside the squad we believed we had a good chance to win the game.

“I don’t think 15-6 reflected the difference between the two sides but ultimately you can’t argue with the scoreboard.”

South Africa won thanks to four penalties from Percy Montgomery and a long-range effort from Francois Steyn.

Mark Cueto was rued to be in touch
England’s Mark Cueto was ruled to be in touch (David Davies/PA)

England’s only points came from the boot of Jonny Wilkinson and despite dominating the scrum they did not get the bounce of the ball when it came to refereeing decisions.

England were denied a try by video referee Stuart Dickinson when Mark Cueto finished off a brilliant attack in the corner but was adjudged to have brushed the touchline as he was tackled by Danie Rossouw.

“It is easy with hindsight to say ‘yes, that was the turning point’ but you just don’t know,” Ashton added.

“We were hanging around the South Africa 22 for long enough after that. It was a big moment in the game but it is hard to justify it was the turning point.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier