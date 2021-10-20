Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hearts boss Robbie Neilson gets three-game ban following Rangers dismissal

By Press Association
October 20 2021, 11.45am
Robbie Neilson has been hit with a three-match ban after Saturday’s red card at Ibrox (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Robbie Neilson has been hit with a three-match ban after Saturday’s red card at Ibrox (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson will be banned from the dugout for his side’s next three fixtures after accepting a misconduct charge from the Scottish Football Association.

Neilson was shown two yellow cards and a subsequent red during Hearts’ 1-1 draw with Rangers at Ibrox last Saturday.

The charge carries a one-match ban, but Neilson will miss a further two due to a suspended ban from last season, meaning he will be in the stands for cinch Premiership fixtures against Dundee, St Johnstone and Aberdeen.

The 41-year-old received his first booking after calling for Rangers’ Juninho Bacuna to be sent off following a clash with Stephen Kingsley.

He then appeared to sarcastically applaud referee Don Robertson and was promptly shown a second yellow and sent off.

Speaking after the match, Neilson said: “I am more disappointed at the fourth official because the boy (Bacuna) has grabbed Stephen Kingsley by the throat right in front of him. That is a red card.

“So I complained about that and complained again and got a second one. But when you come to these places you are not going to get the decisions.”

