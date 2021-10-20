Hearts boss Robbie Neilson gets three-game ban following Rangers dismissal

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson will be banned from the dugout for his side’s next three fixtures after accepting a misconduct charge from the Scottish Football Association.

Neilson was shown two yellow cards and a subsequent red during Hearts’ 1-1 draw with Rangers at Ibrox last Saturday.

The charge carries a one-match ban, but Neilson will miss a further two due to a suspended ban from last season, meaning he will be in the stands for cinch Premiership fixtures against Dundee, St Johnstone and Aberdeen.

The 41-year-old received his first booking after calling for Rangers’ Juninho Bacuna to be sent off following a clash with Stephen Kingsley.

He then appeared to sarcastically applaud referee Don Robertson and was promptly shown a second yellow and sent off.

Speaking after the match, Neilson said: “I am more disappointed at the fourth official because the boy (Bacuna) has grabbed Stephen Kingsley by the throat right in front of him. That is a red card.

“So I complained about that and complained again and got a second one. But when you come to these places you are not going to get the decisions.”