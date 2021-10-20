Connor Goldson urges Rangers to keep Nathan Patterson amid Everton speculation

Connor Goldson urged Rangers to keep hold of Nathan Patterson as speculation about the future of the Scotland defender resumed.

Everton were reported to have made an unsuccessful £8million bid in the summer for the 20-year-old, who is still vying with Gers captain James Tavernier for the right-back position at Ibrox, while Manchester United were recently linked.

Ahead of Rangers’ Europa League clash with Brondby at Ibrox on Thursday, a report emerged claiming that Rafael Benitez could return with a new offer for Patterson in January.

Goldson said: “There is not much advice I can give him. It is his own unique situation he is in and credit to his hard work he has put in over the years.

“All I can say about this football club is Nathan Patterson is the future of it.

“He is an amazing player. Everyone I spoke to about him speaks really highly of him on and off the pitch.

Rangers defender Nathan Patterson has been linked with Manchester United and Everton (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“He wants to learn and I have really enjoyed playing next to him when he has played.

“I think he is the future of this football club and I hope Rangers keep for a long time.

“It is important for him to play games and important for this football club that he is here for many years.

“The Premier League is the biggest league in the world and at some stage in his career he will play at that level but for now and for Rangers, they need to do all they can to keep him here.”

Asked about his own on-going contract talks, Goldson said: “I haven’t heard anything. I haven’t really spoken to my agent or the club recently, so I really couldn’t tell you where it is at.

“I’m just focused on playing football and making sure this club wins.”