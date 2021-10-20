Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Anthony Watson to get ‘world-leading’ treatment in recovery from ACL injury

By Press Association
October 20 2021, 12.25pm
Bath back Anthony Watson has suffered a serious knee injury (David Davies/PA).
Stuart Hooper says Bath’s England wing Anthony Watson will be “seen by the best” on his recovery path after he was struck down by a serious knee injury.

The Bath star suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament during Sunday’s 71-17 Gallagher Premiership defeat against Saracens.

Watson was immediately ruled out of England’s forthcoming Autumn Nations Series games, and potentially he could also miss this season’s Six Nations during what is likely to be a lengthy recovery process.

The 27-year-old, who has won 51 England caps and featured in five Tests for the British and Irish Lions, has previously overcome two ruptured Achilles during his career.

Hooper said: “It’s very tough for him. He has already had his scan, he has already seen the specialist, and now there is a plan in place.

“It is a long-term knee injury. We have heard of it many times before.

“Unfortunately, we see more of them, and we have got people here and abroad who are experts at dealing with that and getting the guys back.

Bath v Exeter Chiefs – Gallagher Premiership – Recreation Ground
Bath rugby director Stuart Hooper (Steve Paston/PA)

“If I know one thing about Anthony, he will be looking to break records as to how quickly he can get back from it. We’ve got some direction now, and he will be motivated to get back as quickly as possible.

“People are gutted for him. He is a quality player and he is a very well-respected and well-liked bloke and people will be disappointed for him. The lads will be determined to play well for him.”

Hooper added that Watson will be placed in the best possible hands on his road back to full fitness.

“The injury happened, and it is always termed as an ACL, but when they get in there and do the job, there are a few different ways they can do it and a few different severities of it,” Hooper said.

“What we have used in the past for the rehabilitation stage are people in Ireland, who are world-leading in dealing with these knee injuries and they give some incredibly-detailed guidance.

“We will make sure he gets seen by the best and we have the best plan to get him back.”

Watson had only recently returned to action following the Lions’ South Africa tour, where he started the first and second Tests against the Springboks

“In all honesty, the mechanism of the injury is not something brought about by fatigue in any way, shape or form,” Hooper added.

“He was in great shape going into the game, as he was the week before.

“It really is a freak moment which unfortunately could happen, and has happened to lots of people before.”

