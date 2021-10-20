Gareth Southgate to open Crystal Palace’s redeveloped Academy site

An error occurred. Please try again.

England manager Gareth Southgate will return to his boyhood club to open Crystal Palace’s redeveloped Academy site on October 28.

Southgate graduated from Palace’s youth system in 1990 having joined the south London club at the age of 16.

He went on to make 191 appearances for the Eagles and captained the club to the First Division title in 1994.

Most recently, Southgate led England to their first major final since 1966 at the 2020 European Championships.

“The new Academy will have a transformative effect on the future of the football club and the local community, not only enabling us to attract and retain the best players in one of England’s richest footballing areas but also to help scores of young people and local schools enjoy the facilities,” Palace chairman Steve Parish said.

“We will also be able to offer a comprehensive educational and player care programme, ensuring that even those players that don’t make it have an improved set of life choices.”

The redevelopment has been underway since June 2020 and will include a medical rehab and gym therapy area as well as five grass pitches, a 3G pitch, a covered indoor pitch and a gym.

Parish added: “Gareth was a pivotal part of creating the current academy system and his success is testament to the type of person and player this club strives to produce.

“He is an immensely proud part of our history and we also hope we can produce some homegrown talent to help England win a major tournament. It is fitting that he should open our new facilities to mark this monumental step forward for our football club.”