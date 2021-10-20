Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scotland select 12 newcomers in Autumn Nations Series squad

By Press Association
October 20 2021, 1.17pm
Gregor Townsend’s men will face Tonga, Australia, South Africa and Japan (David Davies/PA)
Gregor Townsend’s men will face Tonga, Australia, South Africa and Japan (David Davies/PA)

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has named a 42-man squad for the Autumn Nations Series Tests against Tonga, Australia, South Africa and Japan.

Scotland’s full British and Irish Lions contingent involved in this summer’s South Africa tour feature, including captain Stuart Hogg, wing Duhan Van Der Merwe and half-backs Finn Russell and Ali Price.

Townsend has also selected 12 uncapped players, with that group featuring the likes of Ewan Ashman, Josh Bayliss, Dylan Richardson and Pierre Schoeman.

Scotland open their autumn campaign against Tonga on October 30 and end it against Japan three weeks later.

Other newcomers include Rory Darge, Luke Crosbie and a quartet of uncapped Glasgow Warriors backs in Rufus McLean, Jamie Dobie, Ross Thompson and Sione Tuipulotu.

“There have been some notable performances from both our home-based players and those at clubs outside of Scotland, which has enabled us as coaches to select a group which are playing well and will be motivated across the four games,” Townsend told www.scottishrugby.org.

“We also feel that this is the right time to bring in some younger players, given their early-season form.

“They have created opportunities for themselves to represent their country, and we believe that they will thrive in the Test match environment.

“We face four tough matches in four weeks and Tonga, Australia, South Africa and Japan each present a different challenge and an opportunity to perform in front of our people at BT Murrayfield.

“It’s great to hear that we will now play Australia in front of a capacity crowd at BT Murrayfield, and it means a huge amount to the players to have this level of support.”

