Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin suffers setback in rehabilitation

By Press Association
October 20 2021, 5.53pm
Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin has suffered a setback in his recovery from a thigh injury (Alex Pantling/PA)
Everton have been dealt an injury blow after Dominic Calvert-Lewin suffered a setback in his rehabilitation from a thigh injury.

The England striker has not featured since August 28 because of a quadriceps problem but his recovery has not gone smoothly and the Premier League club say he will “remain out for a number of weeks”.

“Calvert-Lewin will continue to receive specialist treatment and an update on the England international’s fitness will be provided in due course,” said an Everton statement.

The 24-year-old, who top scored for the club with 21 goals last season, had scored in each of his first three matches before injury.

Meanwhile, manager Rafael Benitez has told his players they have to learn not to panic when things start to go against them.

The bubble was burst on an encouraging start to the season with a first home defeat of the campaign against West Ham when they were well below their best.

Benitez was not happy with the way his side reacted to falling behind as, in two of the three previous home victories they had bounced back from conceding first to win.

“The main thing we learned from the West Ham game is that, even conceding, even in difficult situations against a good team, you have to continue doing things the right way,” he told evertontv.

“Don’t panic, don’t rush and play long balls without controlling the second ball. There we could do better.

“It is not about intensity or commitment or effort. It is about understanding and being precise and sure everybody is ready and concentrated for every game.”

Off the field, work has begun on drilling for the 2,500 concrete piles – each 16 to 18 metres in depth – which will allow the club to build their new stadium on the riverside at Bramley-Moore Dock and is expected to continue until next summer.

