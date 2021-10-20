Allan Saint-Maximin says goodbye to Steve Bruce – Wednesday’s sporting social

An error occurred. Please try again.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 20.

Football

Respect for Steve Bruce after he left Newcastle.

You are, without a doubt, one of the most gentle people that I have ever met in the world of football. You have been a man of your word, a caring man and a fair man who never hesitated to protect us. I will never forget how you treated me, for that I will be forever grateful pic.twitter.com/lJgSL5GD4Q — Allan Saint-Maximin (@asaintmaximin) October 20, 2021

I know how tough it was for any manager at Newcastle for the last 14 years.I also know how badly Steve & his family wanted it to work. In difficult circumstances for everybody, he kept #NUFC up for two seasons. It’s a new era now, but thank you, Steve,for your effort & commitment — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) October 20, 2021

Steve Bruce has handled a difficult situation with great dignity during this period. Under trying circumstances and with generally poor recruitment by the club he did as well as realistically could be expected. Wish a very decent man all the very best. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) October 20, 2021

Manchester City players showed their support for the fan attacked in Drongen.

We are all with you! 💙 https://t.co/IosqUoS4Vr — Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) October 20, 2021

This is heart breaking to read, my thoughts and prayers go out to this man and his family 💙 https://t.co/i9eckEdtam — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) October 20, 2021

Sending my best wishes. Get well soon mate 💙 https://t.co/ox3jLq1bBe — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) October 20, 2021

Get well soon 💙 https://t.co/CMDvY4Tw8R — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) October 20, 2021

The Wolves squad were taught CPR skills.

At the request of our players, we held a basic life support training session at Compton this afternoon. You never know when these skills might be needed. Be prepared. pic.twitter.com/iLL8D1EVQj — Wolves (@Wolves) October 20, 2021

Gary Lineker was impressed by Leicester’s four-goal forward.

I’m sure you’re all glued to @LCFC’s game in Moscow and will agree that the Foxes do make life difficult for themselves with their defending of late. @PatsonDaka20’s goal could be crucial. I think Leicester might have found another gem. 🤞🏻 — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) October 20, 2021

He’s only gone and bagged a hattrick. Well played @PatsonDaka20 and the Foxes lead 3-2 from 2 down. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) October 20, 2021

With 4 goals @PatsonDaka20 may have just saved the Lineker lads’ European tour. What a performance. Thank you and well played, young man. 👏🏻👏🏻 — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) October 20, 2021

Daka did warn Spartak Moscow….

A late night watching basketball for Virgil van Dijk.

Bastian Schweinsteiger was supporting the Bulls.

The @NBA is back 🏀🙌🏼 Wishing the @chicagobulls a successful opening week – let's go! https://t.co/CbEiITnDe8 — Bastian Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) October 20, 2021

Tennis

Johanna Konta welcomed hat weather.

When hat weather comes around and I’m kind of happy about it… 😏😂 pic.twitter.com/qi3FH5APrs — Johanna Konta (@JohannaKonta) October 20, 2021

A new school achievement for the Novak Djokovic Foundation.

Our 48th school !! Wow we are so grateful to our @novakfoundation supporters thank you 🙏🏼 hvala svima 🙏🏼❤️ https://t.co/w2wwdc0fxh — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) October 20, 2021

Cricket

Ashes prep continued for James Anderson.

Virat Kohli enjoyed a family breakfast…

…KP enjoyed a family break…

… and Alex Hartley enjoyed a holiday.

Formula One

McLaren turned the clock back.

#OnThisDay 30 years ago Ayrton Senna won his third World Championship title! 🏆 #SennaSempre pic.twitter.com/NSMhxlgpsT — McLaren (@McLarenF1) October 20, 2021

Life’s a beach for Red Bull.

Pit stop practice looks a bit different in the USA 😎⛱ pic.twitter.com/jIavfLDgQx — Red Bull Racing Honda (@redbullracing) October 20, 2021

Romain Grosjean released his autobiography.

Gymnastics

Max Whitlock and Beth Tweddle sent luck to the British artistic gymnastics team.

Darts

MvG’s pursuit of perfection continued.

Breakfast done and heading downstairs for the day. Yes I played well yesterday but I still need to stop the mistakes starting today. Thank you for all support 💚 @Winmau @ModusDarts180 @KeukenConc — Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) October 20, 2021

Rugby Union

Happy 31st birthday to Jamie George.