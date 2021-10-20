Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wolves hold CPR training session at players’ request

By Press Association
October 20 2021, 6.31pm Updated: October 20 2021, 7.05pm
Wolves players have learnt basic CPR skills (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Wolves players have acted on the plea of David Ginola by undergoing basic CPR training.

Ginola had urged everybody to get training on Sunday after a fan collapsed in Newcastle’s Premier League match against Tottenham.

The game as St James’ Park was suspended for 20 minutes towards the end of the first half as the spectator received medical attention. It was later confirmed by Newcastle that the person was stabilised and sent to hospital.

Ginola, who played 58 times for the Magpies, suffered a cardiac arrest during a charity match in France in 2016. The 54-year-old collapsed and fell into a coma. He was administered CPR on the pitch by fellow footballer Frederic Mendy which Ginola insists “saved my life”.

On Wednesday, Wolves players learnt the basic skills at their Compton training ground.

A tweet which showed the players administering chest compressions on a dummy read: “At the request of our players, we held a basic life support training session at Compton this afternoon.

“You never know when these skills might be needed. Be prepared.”

Ginola was a pundit for Sunday’s clash and during the stoppage in play he said on Sky Sports: “Having people being able to perform CPR helps massively. At the end of the day we should all be able to perform CPR to help each other.

“This is what saved my life. The surgeon who operated said to me: ‘I did my job but I didn’t save your life, the one who saved your life is the one next to you on the football pitch’.

“Frederic Mendy and those guys had been told how to perform CPR and they did it for 12 minutes. I was dead for 12 minutes.

“It is very important because otherwise the brain is damaged, even if your heart is saved.”

