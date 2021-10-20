Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Emil Riis nets the winner as Preston come from a goal down to defeat Coventry

By Press Association
October 20 2021, 10.13pm
Emil Riis scored the winner for Preston (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Emil Riis scored the winner for Preston (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Emil Riis’ strike saw Preston fight back to end their seven-match Championship winless streak with a 2-1 victory against play-off chasers Coventry.

The visitors had not beaten Preston since 2013 and not triumphed at Deepdale for 21 years and although they ultimately failed to change that record, Tyler Walker’s strike on the stroke of half-time had put them on course to do so.

But Patrick Bauer’s header and Riis’ neat finish turned the tables after the break and gave the Lilywhites a first league win since August.

It was Preston, the team lingering in the lower reaches of the Championship, that had the first chance of note with­ Simon Moore turning Riis’ header away from danger.

But Coventry were bright, no one more so than Callum O’Hare, who buzzed away despite being fouled to cross for Viktor Gyokeres, who had his close-range volley blocked.

Gustavo Hamer then had Preston keeper Daniel Iversen scrambling to save at his near post from a wicked corner with a whipped delivery that was reminiscent of a certain David Beckham during his early-career loan spell at Deepdale.

The Sky Blues fans were out-singing their Preston counterparts but the home faithful perked up after some neat footwork by Josh Earl, who could not match it with his curling finish.

Any building optimism for the hosts was quelled just before half-time however as Walker’s firm hit following excellent work by O’Hare found the back of the net.

Walker looked to have stumbled and missed his opportunity but was allowed time to recover his balance and get a powerful shot away, although only sloppy defending allowed O’Hare the opportunity to feed him in the first place.

Preston were booed off at half-time but moved the ball with more purpose at the start of the second half, as a couple of quick corners and a deflected Riis shot signalling their intentions.

And after 61 minutes, Preston got the equaliser they deserved. Staying up after a corner, centre-back Bauer’s excellently directed header from Ben Whiteman’s cross got exactly what it deserved, in off the far post.

Captain Alan Browne then nodded one of his own inches off target but the comeback was complete after 69 minutes when Riis cut onto his right foot in the penalty box and slammed a piledriver past the flailing right hand of Moore and into the roof of the net.

It was a remarkable spell of second-half action and Preston almost added a third in injury-time when Tom Barkhuizen burst forward, pulled it back for Whiteman who fed Brad Potts but his shot was blocked.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier