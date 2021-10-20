Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Neil Warnock urges Middlesbrough to build momentum after second straight win

By Press Association
October 20 2021, 10.45pm
Neil Warnock wants to see Middlesbrough push for the play-offs (Richard Sellers/PA)
Neil Warnock wants to see Middlesbrough push for the play-offs (Richard Sellers/PA)

Neil Warnock wants Middlesbrough to keep on going after they closed the gap to the play-off places to three points by piling more misery on Barnsley.

Boro claimed maximum points for the second home game inside five days to climb up to 10th with a 2-0 win over the Tykes.

Slovenian Andraz Sporar headed the home side ahead in the 20th minute with his second goal since arriving on loan from Sporting Lisbon.

With three minutes remaining, Matt Crooks headed in a crucial second to seal the points.

Middlesbrough should have scored the second earlier when Duncan Watmore somehow missed a glorious chance from six yards after Sporar had picked him out in front of an empty net.

But the Teessiders still claimed a third win from the last four games to reignite hopes of climbing into the Sky Bet Championship’s top six.

Warnock said: “It helps how we are feeling but it doesn’t take anything away from how I look back at a few games and ask how we don’t have nine or 10 points more than we have.

“The players played like they enjoyed it tonight. You don’t want it to fade away because we are better than that.

“The chances we missed tonight…we were not clinical enough in that area. But all credit to the lads.

“The dressing room has been really good. You have to work hard and we played some good stuff tonight, some great chances and crosses.

“I was a little apprehensive first five minutes but after that I thought we were on the front foot. They put me through the mill.

“Duncan did slip for his chance in fairness. But he has worked his socks off, I have nothing but praise.

“We won the game and that is the main thing, so Duncan’s miss wasn’t as bad as it could have been.”

Barnsley boss Markus Schopp’s concerns increased after a fifth straight defeat increased their winless run to 11 league matches.

Schopp was left frustrated, particularly because his side’s attacking play created plenty of chances but they wasted them.

Striker Cauley Woodrow and Clarke Oduor could have put Barnsley in front before Sporar’s opener.

Austrian Schopp, who has won just one of his 14 matches in charge, said: “We started well. Big chances at the beginning. A team in a situation like we are in now, we have to benefit from situations like that.

“When we conceded the goal we didn’t have the organisation we wanted. We struggled after the goal. We came out in the second half better.

“We had a few chances where we didn’t finish high up the pitch. A team like Boro, they have the quality to counter where they can hurt you. Two set pieces were the difference.

“We are in a situation, a tough situation. We will try a lot but we don’t score and when you don’t score you have to run after situations like today when we conceded the first goal.

“It is a really hard situation. I know how we solve certain problems. A couple of young players are making awesome development. It is tough for them to get so many minutes, but this is what I see, what I think. Barnsley will benefit from this.”

