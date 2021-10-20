Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Frankie McAvoy delighted as Preston battle to secure a rare win over Coventry

By Press Association
October 20 2021, 11.07pm
Frankie McAvoy was delighted with his side’s performance in the second half (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Frankie McAvoy was delighted with his side’s performance in the second half (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Preston boss Frankie McAvoy urged his team to be aggressive and got exactly the response he was looking for as the Lilywhites came from behind to beat Coventry 2-1 and end their winless run.

Not since late August had North End won a Championship game and that streak appeared to be continuing when Tyler Walker hammered home on the stroke of half-time to put Coventry ahead.

But Preston showed their resilience ­– just days after McAvoy bemoaned their turgid display in a 0-0 draw with Derby that was their first game since the death of owner Trevor Hemmings last Monday – with Patrick Bauer powering home a header and Emil Riis cutting inside to fire in the 69th-minute winner.

“We went a goal behind and I thought the reaction the players gave us in the second half was magnificent,” said McAvoy.

“I spoke to the players at half-time and said we need to get more aggressive and in their faces and I thought the players showed the attitude, hunger and desire that I know they have. They showed that in abundance.

“I’m absolutely delighted, we knew it was a big game, it’s been a big week for us as a club. The second-half performance was probably as good as we have performed during my tenure here and I’m really pleased with that.

“I was delighted for Pat (Bauer) getting the first goal and then Emil has done really well for us. He is still learning, he makes some mistakes, but a quick free-kick, he was alive to it and he has finished it well.

“It’s a pity that we didn’t put that type of performance in on Saturday.”

While Preston ended a seven-match winless streak, Coventry suffered just their second defeat in eight games after seeing a lead slip away and boss Mark Robins took the blame for not making substitutions earlier ­–­ waiting until after they went 2-1 down for the first change.

“I should have made changes earlier on, before they scored that (first) goal,” he conceded.

“We were starting to get a little bit overrun but that was because we weren’t good enough on the ball.

“It gave them that little bit of impetus and we stopped playing. We invited them back into the game and to concede two goals from set-pieces is really disappointing.

“We had built into the game and built into a really good move just before half-time when we took the lead with a fantastic goal from Tyler Walker.

“We moved it really well, he got the ball on the edge of the box and slammed it into the top corner which was a really good finish and right on the stroke of half-time which was brilliant.

“They came off to boos from supporters so that will have galvanised them for the second half.”

