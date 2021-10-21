Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

On this day in 2007: Kimi Raikkonen claims Formula One world title

By Press Association
October 21 2021, 6.01am
Finland’s Kimi Raikkonen celebrates his victory following the Brazilian Grand Prix at Interlagos (Martin Rickett/PA)
Finland’s Kimi Raikkonen celebrates his victory following the Brazilian Grand Prix at Interlagos (Martin Rickett/PA)

Kimi Raikkonen grabbed Formula One world title glory in dramatic fashion as a malfunctioning McLaren robbed Lewis Hamilton of a place in the history books on this day 14 years ago.

In one of the closest finishes ever, Raikkonen’s victory at the season-ending Brazilian Grand Prix enabled the Ferrari driver to finish one point ahead of both Hamilton and team-mate Fernando Alonso in the driver standings.

Alonso could only finish third, while Hamilton had to settle for seventh after a gearbox glitch on lap eight relegated him from sixth to 18th at the time.

Doubt was later cast over Raikkonen’s title triumph as race stewards investigated BMW Sauber and Williams for a breach of technical regulations regarding fuel temperatures.

However, after a three-hour hearing, the stewards chose to impose no penalty on either team, ensuring Raikkonen could celebrate the first F1 title of his career.

Under the regulations, no fuel on board the car may be more than 10 degrees centigrade below ambient temperature, and in initial findings there was a clear discrepancy.

If Williams and BMW Sauber had been found guilty, Nico Rosberg, Robert Kubica and Nick Heidfeld – who finished fourth, fifth and sixth respectively – could have been stripped of their points.

That would have promoted Hamilton to fourth, and would have given the 22-year-old the crown in his rookie year, but the race result stood.

Formula One Motor Racing – Brazilian Grand Prix – Race – Interlagos
Ferrari’s Felipe Massa, Jean Todt, Kimi Raikkonen and McLaren’s Fernando Alonso (right) on the podium in Brazil (Martin Rickett/PA)

A delighted Raikkonen said: “It’s very difficult for me to explain in words what I am feeling at the moment. It is an incredible emotion.

“I want to thank the team for everything they have done this year.

“Even when we went through some difficult times and it looked as though there was no way to fight back, we never gave up and this work produced its reward.

“I have achieved what I have been after for a long time. Now everything else will be an extra.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier