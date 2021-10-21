Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Football rumours: Paulo Fonseca tipped to replace Steve Bruce at Newcastle

By Press Association
October 21 2021, 7.09am
Paulo Fonseca is tipped to replace Steve Bruce at Newcastle (Martin Rickett/PA)
Paulo Fonseca is tipped to replace Steve Bruce at Newcastle (Martin Rickett/PA)

What the papers say

Paulo Fonseca held talks to become the new manager of Newcastle before the takeover was complete. It comes after Steve Bruce departed the club earlier this week.

However, the Guardian writes that the shortlist to become Bruce’s successor is still relatively long, with Roberto Martinez, Frank Lampard, Lucien Favre, Steven Gerrard and Eddie Howe also being considered.

Newcastle are ready to splash the cash after completing their takeover but their first signing could be Ousmane Dembele on a free from Barcelona, writes the Daily Star. The 24-year-old will become a free agent in 2022 and talks with the LaLiga side are said to be on ice.

Genk striker Paul Onuachu has caught the eye of a number of clubs, with Tottenham the latest side to show interest in the Nigeria international, according to the Daily Mail.

Dusan Vlahovicis on the wishlist for Pep Guardiola as the Serbian striker continues to impress for his current club Fiorentina, writes The Sun.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Paulo Dybala: The Juventus forward, who has previously been linked with a number of European giants, is close to signing a new deal with the Serie A side, reports Football Italia.

Alex Collado: Sheffield United’s interest in the Barcelona winger has not waned despite the Blades failing to tie up a deal in the summer, says Mundo Deportivo.

Mohamed Bayo: The Premier League could soon beckon for a striker who is currently on the books of Clermont, with Brighton eager to land the 23-year-old, writes the Argus.

