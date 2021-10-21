Mohamed Salah says Madame Tussauds waxwork is ‘a blessing’

An error occurred. Please try again.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah described his waxwork at Madame Tussauds London as “a blessing”.

The Egyptian met his wax doppelganger in a private viewing at the weekend, beaming as he posed for photos.

The 29-year-old arrived at Liverpool in 2017 and became their star player immediately, breaking the Premier League record for goals in a 38-game season with 32 during the 2017-18 campaign.

Since then he has helped the club win their sixth Champions League trophy along with their first Premier League title.

Salah worked with artists to ensure his waxwork – which stands in the attraction’s Awards Party zone – was accurate, sitting for hundreds of measurements and photographs.

“It’s a blessing to be recognised and immortalised in this way,” he said.

(Aaron Chown/PA)

“I couldn’t believe it when I stood alongside ‘me’, it’s like looking at my own reflection in a mirror. I can’t wait to see what the fans think.”

Fans will be able to see the waxwork from October 22 alongside A-list favourites David Beckham, Dame Helen Mirren and Brad Pitt.

Salah’s likeness wears the cream suit he wore on the front cover of GQ Middle East magazine, pointing upwards in recognition of his goal celebration.

(Isabel Infantes/PA)

“Mo Salah is one of the game’s greats, arguably the best in the world right now, and incredibly deserving of a Madame Tussauds London figure,” said Tim Waters, general manager at Madame Tussauds London.

“Having Mo so involved in the creation of his figure has been a real pleasure for the whole Madame Tussauds London team.

“We’re sure a lot of people would have expected to see Mo’s figure styled in his Liverpool kit, but we really wanted to mark his international superstar status and he feels right at home in our Awards Party zone.

“We can’t wait to see fans posing alongside Salah for selfies, emulating his classic goal scoring pose.”