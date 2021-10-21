Charlton move on from Nigel Adkins after just seven months in charge

An error occurred. Please try again.

Charlton have parted company with Nigel Adkins after just seven months in charge.

The former Hull boss was appointed in March and almost led the Addicks into the play-off places.

But this season the club sit in the League One relegation zone with only two wins from their 13 league games.

Assistant boss Johnnie Jackson will take over as caretaker manager and be assisted by first-team coach Jason Euell.

Charlton owner Thomas Sandgaard told the club website: “Nigel joined us at the end of last season and had an immediate impact, as we finished the season well, just missing out on a play-off place on goal difference.

“Unfortunately, we haven’t been able to carry that form into this season.

“I’d like to thank Nigel for his hard work, positivity and continued professionalism during his time at the club.

“We are all disappointed that it hasn’t worked out this season and we wish him the very best for the future.”