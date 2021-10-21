Double ban blow for Bristol Rovers heading into Newport clash

An error occurred. Please try again.

Bristol Rovers have been hit by suspensions for the Sky Bet League Two derby clash against Newport.

The Pirates secured a battling 1-1 draw at Colchester on Tuesday, but it came at a cost.

Cian Harries was sent off for two yellow cards and Trevor Clarke then saw red for an off-the-ball incident, with both players now sidelined.

However, Rovers boss Joey Barton was encouraged by the display against the U’s, which made it three games unbeaten following a draw at Bradford and victory over Carlisle.

James Rowberry takes charge of Newport for the first time after succeeding Michael Flynn.

He will be without midfielder Ed Upson and left wing-back Ryan Haynes, who were sent off in a 2-2 draw against Carlisle at Rodney Parade and will be suspended for the trip.

Defender Priestley Farquharson and midfielder Scot Bennett are long-term absentees with knee and foot injuries respectively,

The Exiles’ caretaker boss Wayne Hatswell named the same starting XI for four games on the bounce, but Rowberry will be forced into changes for the short trip east.