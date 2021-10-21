Otis Khan in contention for first Walsall start against Barrow

An error occurred. Please try again.

Midfielder Otis Khan could make his debut as Walsall host Barrow in Sky Bet League Two.

The 26-year-old former Tranmere player joined the Saddlers on a free transfer on Monday and was an unused substitute at Oldham on Tuesday.

Manager Matt Taylor will further assess his attacking options following the 3-1 win at Boundary Park.

Conor Wilkinson and Tyrese Shade both came into the side but were replaced by Kieran Phillips and Brendan Kiernan in the second half.

Barrow continue to wait on the likes of Connor Brown (groin), Jamie Devitt (thigh) and Luke James (foot).

All three are making good progress in their recoveries from injuries but it is not clear yet when they will be in contention.

Dimitri Sea is available again after making his return from a hamstring injury as a substitute against Scunthorpe in midweek.

Matt Platt (back) is also nearing fitness but Tom Beadling (knee), Mike Jones (Achilles) and Kgosi Ntlhe (knee) are still out.