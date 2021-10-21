Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Gime Toure and Kelvin Mellor face late checks before Carlisle host Oldham

By Press Association
October 21 2021, 1.21pm
Gime Toure is a doubt for Carlisle (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Gime Toure is a doubt for Carlisle (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Caretaker Carlisle boss Gavin Skelton will assess the fitness of Gime Toure and Kelvin Mellor as he attempts to find a winning combination to face fellow Sky Bet League Two strugglers Oldham.

The Cumbrians are second bottom and winless in their last seven matches following a 2-2 draw at Newport in midweek, a game both players missed through injury.

Toure (back) spent his evening off watching this week’s opponents lose to Walsall, while Mellor was not quite ready after a partial return to training.

Recent signing Mark Howard should continue in goal with Magnus Norman (shin) out, while Tristan Abraham, Sam Fishburn and Brad Young are all pushing for a place up front.

Latics boss Keith Curle returns to face his former club and may be tempted to start another United old boy, Hallam Hope.

He scored his first goal for the club as a substitute on Tuesday and would be on familiar turf at Brunton Park.

Veteran Alan Sheehan is a doubt after coming off 10 minutes into his first match in a month and the defence may need to be rejigged in his absence.

Seventeen-year-old prospect Joe Edwards remains with the squad and is awaiting his first-team debut.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]