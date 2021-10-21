Michael Bostwick bidding to feature for Burton against Oxford

An error occurred. Please try again.

Michael Bostwick will be hoping to feature for Burton when they face Oxford in Sky Bet League One on Saturday.

Bostwick was an unused substitute in the Brewers’ 1-0 win over Fleetwood in midweek as he made his return from a hamstring injury.

Michael Mancienne was not in the matchday squad after playing 80 minutes of last week’s 3-2 win over Morecambe on his return from a long-term injury.

Striker Kane Hemmings had to again be content with a substitute appearance following his recent calf problem.

Oxford will be without manager Karl Robinson for the match after he tested positive for coronavirus, with assistant Craig Short remaining in charge alongside captain John Mousinho.

The pair were in control for Tuesday’s win over Shrewsbury as Robinson awaited the results of a PCR test, having initially returned a positive lateral flow test on Monday.

Short has reported no fresh injury concerns from the 2-0 win over the Shrews, in which Oxford fielded an unchanged back four for the third game in a row.

Mark Sykes was on the scoresheet as he returned to the starting line-up.