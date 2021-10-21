George Saville suspended as Millwall take on Stoke

An error occurred. Please try again.

Millwall midfielder George Saville will miss the Sky Bet Championship clash with Stoke through suspension.

Saville will serve a one-match ban for The Den showdown after picking up a fifth yellow card of the season in the 2-1 victory at Sheffield United on Tuesday.

Defender Murray Wallace faces a fitness test after missing the Blades win because of a foot issue sustained in the defeat by Luton on Saturday.

Midfielder Connor Mahoney could return from the hamstring injury incurred against Nottingham Forest four weeks ago.

Stoke have suffered the hammer blow of losing influential midfielder Nick Powell for six to eight weeks.

Powell broke his leg during a tackle in Tuesday’s 1-0 home defeat by Bournemouth and faces up to two months on the sidelines.

Midfielder Sam Clucas was also hurt against the Cherries and his quad injury will take 10 days to two weeks to heal.

Midfielder Alfie Doughty and defenders Demeaco Duhaney and Leo Ostigard are expected to return from illness.