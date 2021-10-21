Ricardo Santos available for Bolton’s clash with Gillingham By Press Association October 21 2021, 3.39pm Ricardo Santos, left, is available for Ian Evatt’s side after suspension (John Walton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Ricardo Santos will be available for selection following suspension when Bolton host Gillingham. The 26-year-old defender picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Wigan on Saturday and was forced to sit out of the Trotters’ 3-0 loss at Plymouth. Declan John is a doubt for Ian Evatt’s side. Gethin Jones will also be out of action after suffering a fractured fibula in training earlier this month. Gillingham are likely to be without winger Mustapha Carayol for their trip north. The 33-year-old was taken off in the 25th minute of Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Doncaster and he is expected to miss out. David Tutonda is unavailable for the Gills as he continues to recover from a long-term injury. Daniel Phillips will not be in contention for Gillingham until at least Christmas. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Plymouth to assess Ryan Hardie ahead of Bolton clash Leam Richardson insists Ian Evatt’s claims did not inspire huge win over Bolton Wigan thrash Bolton but crowd trouble marrs derby clash Gethin Jones misses out as Bolton host Wigan